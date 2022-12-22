Watson Fund anonymously gifted $15K

GREAT BARRINGTON — An anonymous donor gifted $15,000 to the 86th annual John S. Watson Fund with the message, "Peace on Earth, Good Will Towards Men."
This gift, along with another $8,030 in donations, brings the holiday fund's total to $38,295, only $1,705 shy of its $40,000 goal.
The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, provides South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.
Donations can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County, by mail to The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or by using the secure PayPal link at thewatsonfund.org. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.
Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.
Today's gifts
Peace on Earth, Good Will Towards Men $15,000
Happy Holidays
Charles Ferris, Esq. $50
Elizabeth and Thomas Marino $2,000
Susan Aiken $40
Roselle and Alan Chartock $50
Bobbie Hallig $500
Nancy King $40
Valerie Locher $50
Roger Trucking $500
Ray Murray Inc. $750
Arthur and Susan Peisner $250
Gideon Brown $100
Merry Christmas
Anonymous $500
Pat and Dave Kinne $50
In memory of
Dick and Mae Kinne, and the loved ones of the Kinne, Alphonso and Ciavarella Families, from Mike and Phyllis Kinne $50
My husband, John M. Sermini, my parents, Bill and Gertrude Seward, and my brother, Billy, from Elizabeth Sermini $25
My dear cousin and friend, Kay Lord, her son, Jamie, and her parents, Ed and Irene Lord, from Elizabeth Sermini $25
My dear friend, Susan Vegiard, from Elizabeth Sermini $25
My husband, Brian Wool — I love and miss you everyday, from JoAnne Wool $50
My father, Joseph Muacchio, from JoAnne Wool $25
Alan and Jeffrey Wool, from JoAnne Wool $25
Harland and Marcella Foster, from Harland B. Foster Inc. $500
George and Samia Betros, from their children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren $50
Jack Watson, from Susan Bunce, Mary and Ian Booton and family $50
Robinson and Sermini family members, from Bob and Donna Sermini $25
William and Marion Elliott, Michael and Anna Zdziarski, Christina Zdziarski and Michael Zdziarski, from Barbara and Richard Zdziarski $100
Lucille, Faye and Andre Laramee, Louise Taylor and Russell Harrington, from Deb and Paul Laramee $75
Our good friend and hero, Rob Alexander, from Joe Wilkinson & Sons Excavating $250
Our parents, from Charles and Ellen Proctor $50
Terry, Connie and Pop, from Tod and Sue $100
Marie Walz and Leo and Shirley Wells, from Michele and Jonathan Wells $200
Pop Goewey, Mom Wolfe, Bill Goewey, Judi Alden, and Bruce Goewey, from Arlene and Ben $50
“Ace” Curtiss, love from the family $50
My parents and siblings, from Joyce Trudeau $50
Arthur and Thelma Montgomery, Milo and Elizabeth Peck and Loretta Curtiss, from Paul, Shirley and Megan Montgomery $100
Horace (Hob) and Barbara Robbins and Francis and Betty Clark, from Wayne and Jeanne Robbins $100
Jack Watson, from Richard and Holly Stover $200
Wendy Taylor Linscott, from George and Anne Cerveira $50
Nancy Soudant, from Pat and Dennis Hogan $100
Barney Pilling, Love, K.Z. and Andi $100
Isabelle Soule, Love, K.Z. and Andi $100
Wendy T. Linscott, from Taylor Lamme $500
Robert, Grace, Assunta, and Angelo, Mom and Dad, Uncle Bob — deceased members of the family, from John and Anne Lucey $25
Our dad, Leonard S. Kilmer, from Diane, Anne and Margie $50
Our grandmother, Ethel Kilmer, and Uncles George and Bill Springstube, from Diane, Anne and Margie $50
Today's total: $23,030
Total to date: $38,295
To reach goal: $1,705