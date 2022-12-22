<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Watson Fund anonymously gifted $15K

GREAT BARRINGTON — An anonymous donor gifted $15,000 to the 86th annual John S. Watson Fund with the message, "Peace on Earth, Good Will Towards Men."

This gift, along with another $8,030 in donations, brings the holiday fund's total to $38,295, only $1,705 shy of its $40,000 goal. 

The fund, founded in 1936 by local newsman John S. Watson, provides South Berkshire families in need with food and clothing certificates.

Donations can be made in person at any Berkshire Bank branch in South County, by mail to The Watson Fund, P.O. Box 284, Great Barrington, MA 01230, or by using the secure PayPal link at thewatsonfund.org. Checks should be payable to the Watson Fund.

Those wishing to make their donations “in memory of” or “in lieu of holiday cards” can include their requests with their check and those wishes will be published in local papers and on WSBS radio.

Today's gifts

Peace on Earth, Good Will Towards Men $15,000

Happy Holidays

Charles Ferris, Esq. $50

Elizabeth and Thomas Marino $2,000

Susan Aiken $40

Roselle and Alan Chartock $50

Bobbie Hallig $500

Nancy King $40

Valerie Locher $50

Roger Trucking $500

Ray Murray Inc. $750

Arthur and Susan Peisner $250

Gideon Brown $100

Merry Christmas

Anonymous $500

Pat and Dave Kinne $50

In memory of 

Dick and Mae Kinne, and the loved ones of the Kinne, Alphonso and Ciavarella Families, from Mike and Phyllis Kinne $50

My husband, John M. Sermini, my parents, Bill and Gertrude Seward, and my brother, Billy, from Elizabeth Sermini $25

My dear cousin and friend, Kay Lord, her son, Jamie, and her parents, Ed and Irene Lord, from Elizabeth Sermini $25

My dear friend, Susan Vegiard, from Elizabeth Sermini $25

My husband, Brian Wool — I love and miss you everyday, from JoAnne Wool $50

My father, Joseph Muacchio, from JoAnne Wool $25

Alan and Jeffrey Wool, from JoAnne Wool $25

Harland and Marcella Foster, from Harland B. Foster Inc. $500

George and Samia Betros, from their children, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law and grandchildren $50

Jack Watson, from Susan Bunce, Mary and Ian Booton and family $50

Robinson and Sermini family members, from Bob and Donna Sermini $25

William and Marion Elliott, Michael and Anna Zdziarski, Christina Zdziarski and Michael Zdziarski, from Barbara and Richard Zdziarski $100

Lucille, Faye and Andre Laramee, Louise Taylor and Russell Harrington, from Deb and Paul Laramee $75

Our good friend and hero, Rob Alexander, from Joe Wilkinson & Sons Excavating $250

Our parents, from Charles and Ellen Proctor $50

Terry, Connie and Pop, from Tod and Sue $100

Marie Walz and Leo and Shirley Wells, from Michele and Jonathan Wells $200

Pop Goewey, Mom Wolfe, Bill Goewey, Judi Alden, and Bruce Goewey, from Arlene and Ben $50

“Ace” Curtiss, love from the family $50

My parents and siblings, from Joyce Trudeau $50

Arthur and Thelma Montgomery, Milo and Elizabeth Peck and Loretta Curtiss, from Paul, Shirley and Megan Montgomery $100

Horace (Hob) and Barbara Robbins and Francis and Betty Clark, from Wayne and Jeanne Robbins $100

Jack Watson, from Richard and Holly Stover $200

Wendy Taylor Linscott, from George and Anne Cerveira $50

Nancy Soudant, from Pat and Dennis Hogan $100

Barney Pilling, Love, K.Z. and Andi $100

Isabelle Soule, Love, K.Z. and Andi $100

Wendy T. Linscott, from Taylor Lamme $500

Robert, Grace, Assunta, and Angelo, Mom and Dad, Uncle Bob — deceased members of the family, from John and Anne Lucey $25

Our dad, Leonard S. Kilmer, from Diane, Anne and Margie $50

Our grandmother, Ethel Kilmer, and Uncles George and Bill Springstube, from Diane, Anne and Margie $50

Today's total: $23,030

Total to date: $38,295

To reach goal: $1,705

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

