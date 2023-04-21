<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: History and music with Jon Waterman

Singer-songwriter Jon Waterman will present "Cro-Magnon Blues: History and Legends through Song" at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.

The program of songs and history visits characters and events throughout world history from the Stone Age to modern times. Some of the subjects include the first known author, an epic medieval battle, a feared bandit from the Old West, a great ship disaster, a renowned radio broadcast, and more.

This free program is part of the “Live Music Making History Live” series and is supported in part by a grant from the Pittsfield Cultural Council.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all