Pittsfield: History and music with Jon Waterman

Singer-songwriter Jon Waterman will present "Cro-Magnon Blues: History and Legends through Song" at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 27, at the Berkshire Athenaeum, 1 Wendell Ave.
The program of songs and history visits characters and events throughout world history from the Stone Age to modern times. Some of the subjects include the first known author, an epic medieval battle, a feared bandit from the Old West, a great ship disaster, a renowned radio broadcast, and more.
This free program is part of the “Live Music Making History Live” series and is supported in part by a grant from the Pittsfield Cultural Council.