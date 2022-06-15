Juneteenth, also known as Black Independence Day, is a federal holiday observed on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of the last enslaved African-Americans. Because June 19 falls on a Sunday this year, many businesses will observe the holiday on Monday, June 20. A list of what is open or closed, operating or shut, follows:

Retail stores: Most open

Liquor stores: Most open

Banks: Closed Monday

Libraries: Closed Monday

Post offices: Closed Monday

City, state, federal offices: Closed Monday

Berkshire Community College: Closed Monday

Berkshire Museum: Open noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday. Reservations encouraged, berkshiremuseum.org.

Chesterwood: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday & Monday. For timed tickets, visit chesterwood.org.

Clark Art Institute: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday & Monday. Advance timed tickets, clarkart.edu.

Hancock Shaker Village: Open 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday & Monday

Mass MoCA: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday & Monday. Advance timed tickets, massmoca.org.

Norman Rockwell Museum: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday & Monday. Advance timed tickets, nrm.org.

Williams College Museum of Art: Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. For admission requirements, visit artmuseum.williams.edu

BRTA: Administration offices closed Monday; fixed route bus service operating on schedule

Casella Waste Systems: All routes running

The Eagle: All offices open Monday

