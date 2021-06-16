Events marking Juneteenth will take place Saturday. Juneteenth is observed annually on June 19 in commemoration of the end of slavery.
Becket: Becket Athenaeum Community Day features a book sale, story times and activities for the Summer Solstice and Juneteenth, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 3367 Main St.
North Adams: Activation of artist Shaun Leonardo's "You walk …" exhibition in honor of Juneteenth, from noon to 4 p.m. at Mass MoCA. Includes meet & greet with artist and curator, artist talk, WordXWord poetry event, Jason Lucas’ "Reverse Racism" listening experience combining spoken word and percussion. Passion Fruit Dance Company performance at 4 p.m. Free. Full schedule at tinyurl.com/36tzafwb.
Pittsfield: Juneteenth Rally hosted by NAACP, Berkshire County Branch, at noon at Park Square. Speakers include President Dennis Powell and others. Freedom Fund stipends will be awarded to Berkshire graduates.
Tyringham: "White Privilege: What It Is and How It Matters" presented by Peggy McIntosh of the Wellesley Centers for Women at Wellesley College and Gwendolyn VanSant, CEO and founding director of Multicultural BRIDGE, at 1 p.m. at the Firemen's Pavilion, Main Road. By reservation only, email hopbrookcommunityclub@gmail.com.
Western Mass.: Episcopal Diocese of Western Mass.: Juneteenth diocesan liturgy planned by the Beloved Community Commission at 10 a.m. Deborah Harmon Hines, preacher. The Rt. Rev. Douglas J. Fisher, bishop, presiding. Join via YouTube and Facebook Watch; search Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts.