Lanesborough: Junior Ranger registration open

Mount Greylock State Reservation announces its multi-park Junior Ranger program for children ages 8-12. The free program will meet from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 13 to Aug. 17, at alternating parks. A graduation celebration will be held Aug. 24.
Participating parks include Mount Greylock State Reservation, Pittsfield State Forest, Clarksburg State Park, Natural Bridge State Park in North Adams, Savoy Mountain State Forest, and Mohawk Trail State Forest in Charlemont.
Each session will offer a unique theme and activity. Participants are required to attend a minimum of two programs (first and last) and complete the Junior Ranger Activity Guide to qualify for the Junior Ranger patch and certificate.
Space is limited to 15 participants. All participants must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Registration forms are available at the Mount Greylock Visitor Center, 30 Rockwell Road, or call 413-499-4262 for more information and session locations.