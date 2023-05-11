<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lanesborough: Library author talk with Kevin O'Hara

Award-winning author and longtime Berkshire Eagle columnist Kevin O'Hara will read excerpts from his latest book, "Ins and Outs of a Locked Ward: My 30 Years as a Psychiatric Nurse," followed by a question and answer period, at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Lanesborough Public Library, 83 North Main St.

O’Hara, a retired registered nurse following a 30-year career at Berkshire Medical Center, received the 2012 John Fitzgerald Kennedy National Award for his first two books, "Last of the Donkey Pilgrims" and "A Lucky Irish Lad." 

Space is limited for this free program. Call 413-442-0222 to reserve a seat.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

