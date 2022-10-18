The Western Mass. Hilltown Hikers will hold its annual fall group hike of the historic Keystone Arch Bridge Trail from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22.
The moderate hike totals five miles and will be narrated by Dave Pierce, president of the Friends of the Keystone Arches.
Parking will be available at Chester Elementary School, 325 Middlefield Road, one mile from the trailhead. Hikers will be shuttled from the school. Carpooling will start at 9:30 a.m.
The Chester Railway Station Museum at 10 Prospect St. will be open after the hike.
Visit hilltownhikers.com to register. Email westernmasshilltownhikers@aol.com or call/text 413-302-0312 with questions.