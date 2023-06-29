Sheffield: 'Kick-it' with the Berkshire Children's Chorus

Berkshire Children’s Chorus is bringing back its popular “Kick It With The Chorus” event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, July 1, the Town Park.
The day’s agenda includes games, singing, a pick-up game of kickball, and a hot dog lunch with vegetarian and gluten-free options. The event is an excellent way to learn more about Berkshire Children’s Chorus and how to register for the upcoming year.
Participation is free.
Families with children in grades 3-8 are encouraged to attend. Siblings and parents are welcome to join. Children under age 6 require a parent to stay with them.
RSVPs are kindly requested online at berkshirechildrenschorus.org/kick-it/.
Berkshire Children’s Chorus ball caps will be offered for $15 each.