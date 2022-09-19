Spencertown Academy Arts Center will host a benefit concert for Kids Need Music at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24.
"Tacones y Manos Calientes" ("Hot Heels and Hands") will feature Maria Zemantauski playing Spanish guitar, flamenco dancer La Nina and Brian Melick on drums.
General admission tickets at $30, $15 for students, can be purchased in advance via spencertownacademy.org and will be available at the door pending availability.
All proceeds will be used to purchase instruments for the Hudson City School District music program.