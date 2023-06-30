Pittsfield: Artswalk features kids' paint & sip

Downtown Pittsfield Inc. will host a free Kids’ Paint & Sip from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 7, in the outdoor seating area in front of Hot Harry’s and the Marketplace Cafe, 53 North St., as part of the First Fridays Artswalk.
This free summer-themed Paint & Sip is best suited for ages 5 to 12, although younger and older children are welcome. All materials, instruction, snacks, and juice will be provided.
Children are welcome to drop in anytime over the course of the event, and all children must be accompanied by an adult.
The July Artswalk from 5 to 8 p.m. includes new venues, live music, a swing dance lesson, pottery demonstration, and art market. For the complete schedule visit firstfridaysartswalk.com.
Download the Downtown Pittsfield app in the App Store or on Google Play to follow a virtual walking tour of First Fridays Artswalk.