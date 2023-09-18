Lenox: Kimball Farms hosting exhibit, film screening

Kimball Farms will welcome Dr. Ken Mask, radiologist, author, composer, filmmaker, and painter, for an exhibit of his original paintings and a film screening on Friday, Sept. 22, at 235 Walker St.
The exhibit will open with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. and will feature music by Wanda Houston and Benny Cohn.
Mask's short film, "Building Minds through Chess," will be screened at 7 p.m. followed by a talk back. The film, which won first place at the Cannes Film Festival in the category of Diversity Promotion, tells the story of an African-American foster child whose life turned around when he was discovered to be a chess prodigy.
Reservations are recommended by calling 413-637-7000.