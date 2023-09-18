<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lenox: Kimball Farms hosting exhibit, film screening

Kimball Farms will welcome Dr. Ken Mask, radiologist, author, composer, filmmaker, and painter, for an exhibit of his original paintings and a film screening on Friday, Sept. 22, at 235 Walker St.  

The exhibit will open with a reception from 3 to 5 p.m. and will feature music by Wanda Houston and Benny Cohn.

Mask's short film, "Building Minds through Chess," will be screened at 7 p.m. followed by a talk back. The film, which won first place at the Cannes Film Festival in the category of Diversity Promotion, tells the story of an African-American foster child whose life turned around when he was discovered to be a chess prodigy. 

Reservations are recommended by calling 413-637-7000.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all