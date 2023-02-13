Dalton: Knights of Columbus serving Fat Tuesday dinner

Knights of Columbus Council 411 will hold its annual "Pastamania" Fat Tuesday dinner at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, in the St. Agnes school hall. Takeout dinners will also be available with pickups at 5 and 5:30 p.m. at the side door of St. Agnes Academy.
The menu includes penne, polenta, meatballs, sweet sausage, onions and peppers, salad, bread, and dessert. Order deadline is Sunday, Feb. 19, and the cost is $20 per person, preferably in advance.
An order form is available at saintagnescc.com. For more information, contact Joe Grande at 413-684-3128 or Dave Boino at 413-684-0350.