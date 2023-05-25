<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dalton: Knights of Columbus serving takeout dinner

Knights of Columbus Council 411 will hold a chicken parmigiana grab-and-go dinner on Thursday, June 8, to benefit its David Carmel Scholarship Fund.

Pickup times are from 5 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the side door of St. Agnes Academy, 30 Carson Ave.

The menu includes chicken parmigiana, penne, salad, bread, and dessert. Order deadline is June 4 and the cost is $20 per person, preferably in advance.

An order form is available at saintagnescc.com. Information: Joe Grande at 413-684-3128 or Dave Boino at 413-684-0350.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all