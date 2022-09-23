Knights of Columbus Council 411 will hold a chicken parmigiana grab-and-go dinner on Thursday, Oct. 6, to benefit its Toy and Charity Fund. Dinner pickups will be from 5 to 5:30 p.m., 5:30 to 6 p.m. and 6 to 6:30 p.m. at the side door of St. Agnes Academy.
The menu includes chicken parmigiana, penne, salad, bread, and dessert. Order deadline is Oct. 2 and the cost is $20 per person, preferably in advance.
An order form is available at saintagnescc.com. For more information, contact Joe Grande at 413-684-3128 or Dave Boino at 413-684-0350.