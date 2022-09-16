Richmond native Bill Edwards was named the 2022 recipient of the Charles and Mary Kusik Citizenship Award at the Sept. 10 annual pie social sponsored by the Richmond Land Trust and Richmond Historical Society.
The Kusik award is given in recognition of outstanding civic commitment and contribution to the town. Edwards received a plaque and his name will be added to the companion plaque at Town Hall.
Edwards traces his lifetime interest in history to the age of 10 when someone took him on a tour of the Richmond Iron Works furnace site. Years later, he delved into the history and mechanisms of the furnace system and led popular tours of the site.
He also studied grist and saw mills in the area, inventoried all the records in the town vault and photographed beams and other details of historic houses and barns in town. He has also photographed all of the gravestones in town. For six years, he worked with the National Register of Historic Places.
Edwards is a member of the Richmond Historical Commission, appointed by the Selectmen, and recently became president of the Richmond Historical Society. He is a steward of the Northeast Schoolhouse, which is owned by the society.
Bob and Betty Gniadek, the 2021 Kusik awardees, officially received their Kusik plaque at the pie social. They were named in 2021, but celebration was delayed because the pie social was canceled last year.
About 120 townspeople gathered at Ice House Hill Farm for the event, which featured more than 50 home-baked pies.