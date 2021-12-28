The Women of Color Giving Circle, Berkshire Branch of the NAACP, and the Rites of Passage and Empowerment Program will present their annual community Kwanzaa celebration virtually at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 29.
Kwanzaa is a non-religious celebration held Dec. 26 through Jan. 1. The holiday celebrates African and African-American culture, with an emphasis on seven principles geared toward uplift and empowerment.
This year’s theme is “Young, Gifted and Black: Where Do We Go from Here?”
The keynote speaker will be Mayor Kamal Johnson of Hudson, N.Y. The event lineup will also include youth speaker Sierra Boyd and performances by Wanda Houston and Samirah Evans.
The ceremony can be viewed via Pittsfield Community Television channel 1301; PCTV Select, available on Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV; PittsfieldTV.org; facebook.com/pittsfieldtv; youtube.com/onlyonpctv; and facebook.com/NAACPBerkshires.