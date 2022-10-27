Stockbridge: Radio theater show returns in person

Lake Mahkeenac Radio Theater returns with an in-person performance at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5, at First Congregational Church, 4 Main St. The show will also be livestreamed at stockbridgeucc.org.
This “live radio” show is loosely based upon radio variety shows of the past and features comedy skits, singing and dramatic monologues in a family-friendly format and a guarantee of no political humor.
The Lake Mahkeenac Radio Players include improv stars Christopher Brophy and Rikke Borge, Berkshire-based and Nashville recording artist JoAnne Redding, and the Double Divas, sopranos Nellie Rustick and Erin Casey. Tracy Wilson will be at the piano. The show is written and hosted by David Anderegg.
The event also includes the return of the pro-am pie contest. Pies donated by local professional bakers and ambitious amateurs will be judged by a panel of celebrity judges at intermission, and slices will be available for purchase after the show.
Suggested donation is $25, free for children under 12. Donations will support church renovations and programs. For more information or to submit a pie for the contest, call the church at 413-298-3137.