Laliberte Toy Fund nearly halfway to goal

LEE — The 2022 Edward Laliberte Toy Fund is almost halfway to its $10,000 goal after receiving donations totaling $4,445.
The holiday fund benefits children ages 17 and under from the towns of Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.
Donations can be mailed to Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.
Today's gifts
Karen Richards $125
Patricia & Barry White $30
Virginia Delugan $50
Catherine & Bruce Laird $25
Mario & Laurel Caluori $50
Todd & Gail Briggs $100
Torey Winn $25
Doug & Sally Wilcox $100
Andrew Potler & Marcia Powdermaker $50
Philip & Kathleen Smith $50
Arthur and Anne Mack $25
Kiwanis Club of Lee Inc. $100
Philip Arndt $100
Unsworth Family $100
Barbara Danalis $25
Avon Frulla $25
In lieu of cards
Merry Christmas! Bob, Kerry & Dante Bartini $200
Merry Christmas! Chris & Pete $25
Merry Christmas to our family & friends, Mary & Steve Seward $25
Merry Christmas, from Naventi's Farm Stand $100
Merry Christmas to all, from Mary Anne and Dave Forrest $30
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year, from Peter & Andrea Baker & Family $50
Terry & Michael McDermott $25
In memory of
David Scarpa Sr., Michael Andrews, Richard & Barb $100
Tart, Bob and Betty Scarpa, from Suzanne Scarpa & Family
My husband Marshall, my daughter Kelly, from Jeanette Coty $100
In loving memory of Paul Chernov, from Dolly $25
In loving memory of Thomas Bush, from Bailey, Deacon & Devin $25
In loving memory of Leon and Ida Ondress, from Jeanette & Dolly $20
Ethel & Bill Noonan and Chris Noonan Williams, love Donna & Jim $50
Dan, Jane, Kevin, Danny, & Pat Toomey, love Donna & Jim $50
Melissa Bona, love Shannon, Kayla & Laura $25
Bob Nason, from Lisa Sloane $50
The Bartini & Seward Families, love Mary & Steve $25
Joe, from family $50
Ethel Noonan & Steve Cozzaglio $25
Bill & Melanie Goodrich, from Bill & Lucille Goodrich $100
Pete Scolforo, from Ellen & Bill Whittaker and Merry Christmas! $100
Thomas R. Garrity, from his family $100
Josie, love Papa $50
Mom, Dad, Lucy, Bart, and many other friends & family $20
Hutch, Bill Derrick, Shep, John Peter & Pat Boyne, from a "Friend" $125
Brad Biron, from family and friends, Gil & Peg Biron $50
Robert Phillips, from Janice Phillips $50
The Nagle, Porrini, Forrest, and Abderhalden families, from Dave & Mary Anne $30
Nicole — We love you and miss you, Nona, Nono & Uncle Michael $25
Don & Marge Fillio and William and Edith Spaniol, from Don & Dawn Fillio $25
Mr. & Mrs. Leon Serra and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Fennelly $50
Merry Christmas to All! In memory of Dolores Eckert, from Mal $60
My parents, Bing and Josephine Bettega, love from Nancy & Joe $25
Poppie Maroney, from Bill & Deb $100
Roger Wilson, from Bill & Deb $100
George & Claire Bartini, from Susan Brown $50
George & Lucy Aldrich, from Phyllis Linder $50
Richard Girardi, classmate, neighbor and friend, from David Tripp $25
Joe Boldyga, from your great-grandchildren Robert, Nicholas and Gianna. Miss "U" $30
In loving memory of Oma, Opa and Peepaw $75
Ned Cristiano, from C.C. Raymond $100
Butch Bragdon, from Teresa, Tricia and Rodney $100
Our parents, Myron & Bernice Losaw and George & Doris Schneyer, love George & Phyllis $50
Mike Stedman, from Shelley $100
Evan Colbert, love Grampa & Grama $100
In loving memory of Richard "Rocky" Brighenti, from Sandy & Family $25
Our loved ones, Caleb Cabral, Robert, Nancy & Cynthia Bertelli, Bertha Wilcox & Earl Maby, from Lynn Bertelli and Alan Wilcox $200
LePrevost & Seff families $500
Master Sargent Wade Gailes and his Gold Star Mother, Wendy Gailes, from the Gailes $50
Today's total: $4,445
Total to date: $4,445
To reach goal: $5,555