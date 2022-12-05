<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Laliberte Toy Fund nearly halfway to goal

LEE — The 2022 Edward Laliberte Toy Fund is almost halfway to its $10,000 goal after receiving donations totaling $4,445.

The holiday fund benefits children ages 17 and under from the towns of Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.

Donations can be mailed to Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.

Today's gifts

Karen Richards $125

Patricia & Barry White $30

Virginia Delugan $50

Catherine & Bruce Laird $25

Mario & Laurel Caluori $50

Todd & Gail Briggs $100

Torey Winn $25

Doug & Sally Wilcox $100

Andrew Potler & Marcia Powdermaker $50

Philip & Kathleen Smith $50

Arthur and Anne Mack $25

Kiwanis Club of Lee Inc. $100

Philip Arndt $100

Unsworth Family $100

Barbara Danalis $25

Avon Frulla $25

In lieu of cards 

Merry Christmas! Bob, Kerry & Dante Bartini $200

Merry Christmas! Chris & Pete $25

Merry Christmas to our family & friends, Mary & Steve Seward $25

Merry Christmas, from Naventi's Farm Stand $100

Merry Christmas to all, from Mary Anne and Dave Forrest $30

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year, from Peter & Andrea Baker & Family $50

Terry & Michael McDermott $25

In memory of

David Scarpa Sr., Michael Andrews, Richard & Barb $100

Tart, Bob and Betty Scarpa, from Suzanne Scarpa & Family

My husband Marshall, my daughter Kelly, from Jeanette Coty $100

In loving memory of Paul Chernov, from Dolly $25

In loving memory of Thomas Bush, from Bailey, Deacon & Devin $25

In loving memory of Leon and Ida Ondress, from Jeanette & Dolly $20

Ethel & Bill Noonan and Chris Noonan Williams, love Donna & Jim $50

Dan, Jane, Kevin, Danny, & Pat Toomey, love Donna & Jim $50

Melissa Bona, love Shannon, Kayla & Laura $25

Bob Nason, from Lisa Sloane $50

The Bartini & Seward Families, love Mary & Steve $25

Joe, from family $50

Ethel Noonan & Steve Cozzaglio $25

Bill & Melanie Goodrich, from Bill & Lucille Goodrich $100

Pete Scolforo, from Ellen & Bill Whittaker and Merry Christmas! $100

Thomas R. Garrity, from his family $100

Josie, love Papa $50

Mom, Dad, Lucy, Bart, and many other friends & family $20

Hutch, Bill Derrick, Shep, John Peter & Pat Boyne, from a "Friend" $125

Brad Biron, from family and friends, Gil & Peg Biron $50

Robert Phillips, from Janice Phillips $50

The Nagle, Porrini, Forrest, and Abderhalden families, from Dave & Mary Anne $30

Nicole — We love you and miss you, Nona, Nono & Uncle Michael $25

Don & Marge Fillio and William and Edith Spaniol, from Don & Dawn Fillio $25

Mr. & Mrs. Leon Serra and Mr. and Mrs. Richard Fennelly $50

Merry Christmas to All! In memory of Dolores Eckert, from Mal $60

My parents, Bing and Josephine Bettega, love from Nancy & Joe $25

Poppie Maroney, from Bill & Deb $100 

Roger Wilson, from Bill & Deb $100

George & Claire Bartini, from Susan Brown $50

George & Lucy Aldrich, from Phyllis Linder $50

Richard Girardi, classmate, neighbor and friend, from David Tripp $25

Joe Boldyga, from your great-grandchildren Robert, Nicholas and Gianna. Miss "U" $30

In loving memory of Oma, Opa and Peepaw $75

Ned Cristiano, from C.C. Raymond $100

Butch Bragdon, from Teresa, Tricia and Rodney $100

Our parents, Myron & Bernice Losaw and George & Doris Schneyer, love George & Phyllis $50

Mike Stedman, from Shelley $100

Evan Colbert, love Grampa & Grama $100

In loving memory of Richard "Rocky" Brighenti, from Sandy & Family $25

Our loved ones, Caleb Cabral, Robert, Nancy & Cynthia Bertelli, Bertha Wilcox & Earl Maby, from Lynn Bertelli and Alan Wilcox $200

LePrevost & Seff families $500

Master Sargent Wade Gailes and his Gold Star Mother, Wendy Gailes, from the Gailes $50

Today's total: $4,445

Total to date: $4,445

To reach goal: $5,555

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all