Laliberte Toy Fund nearing goal

LEE — The 2022 Edward Laliberte Toy Fund has received additional gifts totaling $3,890. To date, the toy fund has received $8,335 toward this year's goal of $10,000.
The holiday fund benefits children ages 17 and under from the towns of Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.
Donations can be mailed to Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.
Today’s gifts
Susan & Richard Gore $100
William & Barbara Salinetti $50
William & Lucy Roche $50
Evening Star Lodge $100
Adam Charron and Jill Treanor $100
Jen & Matt Carlino $200
Wilcox Plumbing — Glenn Wilcox $100
Lee Fire Company $250
Dan, Erin & Liam Blaisdell $100
Timothy & Debra Oneill $35
Tyringham Fire Company $175
Donna Pignatelli $50
From "A Friend" $25
Laura Fredricks $50
In Lieu of Christmas Cards
David & Pat Carlino $50
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year, from Dick & Barb Wheeler $50
Happy Holidays and a Healthy New Year, from Richard & Mary Palmer $30
Merry Christmas to All! Pat & Joe Eisenberg and family $50
Bob & Maureen Wellspeak $50
To family & friends, from Peg & Nelson Daley $25
In memory of
Potter, Carlino and Santolin families $50
Richard Dupras $50
In loving memory of Franklyn & Maritta Withers and Francis & Rena McCusker, from Sally & Glenn Withers $100
Roy Bienvenue, from the Crossleys $25
Stephen & Kay DiSimone, Donald Williams, David Belanger, and Katy Curtin Murphy, from Pat, Sue & Larry $50
Patricia Standard, from Bob, Jen, Becky, Hannah, and Ivy $25
Paul Petersoli, from his family $50
Poppie Maroney, from the Maroney family $100
Bragdon & Brunell families $100
Bing & Josephine Bettega, from Dick & Kathy Piretti $100
Our parents, Richard & Ethel Hall and Arnold & Therese Scaramuzzi $100
On behalf of Josh Nadeau, from David & Judy Nadeau $100
All the deceased members of the Wheeler & Mooney families, from Dick & Barb Wheeler $50
Our lost family and friends, from Austin & Lynda Brazee $100
Scott Rockefeller, from Eileen Rockefeller $50
John Boyne, from his family $50
Emily, Leon & Harriet; Lois & Arthur, from Sonny & Luke $50
Ed Green, from his Health Club and Poker & Pie Friends $300
Mary & Al Turner and son Richard, from Richard & Margaret Roussin $25
Beverly Navin Trombley, from Richard & Margaret Roussin $25
Todd Morin, from Chauncey Collins $100
In loving memory of Mimi Furgan, from granddaughters Lena, Lydia, Jenna & Ella $50
Bagnaschi family, Brighenti family & Thomas Garrity $100
In loving memory of Gerard & Madeline Hickey and Eric Sparks $100
In loving memory of Candice Cahalan, from Corey & Lainey $50
Randy Charles Page, all our love, Mom and your brother Hugh Jonathan $100
Bill Derrick and all our loved ones, from Margaret and family $50
Our parents, Bill and Ruth Crawford, and brother Scott, we love & miss you — Snookie, Popper, Guy, and Kelly $50
Our grandparents, Bill & Maureen Sheehan and Ed & Pat Hanna, love, Dan, Michael and Erin Sheehan $50
Don McGuire & Dennis Hall, from his friends $50
"Forever in our hearts," Bill, Lynne, Barry, Mom & Dad, Dolly, Rita, Ed & Lorraine, Tom, Bill & Emma, Noni, Barb, Mike, Rene & Jim S. $50
Today's total: $3,890
Total to date: $8,335
To reach goal: $1,665