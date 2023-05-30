<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lanesborough: Voter registration deadline announced

The last day to register to vote for the annual town meeting and annual town election is Friday, June 2, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Voter registration can also be completed online at mass.gov/vote.

The annual town meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Lanesborough Elementary School. Annual town election polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20. 

Voters unable to get to the polls on election day are eligible to vote by absentee ballot. The last day to vote absentee is Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Information: Town clerk's office at 413-442-1351.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

