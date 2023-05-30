Lanesborough: Voter registration deadline announced

The last day to register to vote for the annual town meeting and annual town election is Friday, June 2, between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Voter registration can also be completed online at mass.gov/vote.
The annual town meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, at Lanesborough Elementary School. Annual town election polls will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 20.
Voters unable to get to the polls on election day are eligible to vote by absentee ballot. The last day to vote absentee is Friday, June 16, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Information: Town clerk's office at 413-442-1351.