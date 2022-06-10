To kick off the Summer Reading theme, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path,” the Friends of the Lanesborough Public Library will host a conversation with photographer and author Christy Butler at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, in the Town Hall Community Room, 83 North Main St.
Butler will share photographs and information from his latest book, “Berkshire Destinations: An Explorer's Guide to Waterfalls, Boulders, Vistas, and Points of Interest of the Berkshire Hills and Western Massachusetts,” written with his wife, Jan Butler.
The program is free and open to the public. Masks are required. Information: 413-442-0222 or lanesboroughlibrary.weebly.com.