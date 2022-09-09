The Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District and the town of Lanesborough have organized a bulky waste and electronics collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at the Department of Public Works yard, 10 Maple Court.
The event is open to NBSWMD's 13 member towns. All items will be recycled whenever possible. Before bringing items to the collection, participants should consider donating or upcycling items in good condition.
Bulky waste includes large household items, such as furniture, appliances, etc., that cannot be disposed of in regular household trash. Electronics includes televisions, computers and printers. Scrap metal will also be accepted.
Disposal fees ranging from $0 to $40+ cover the cost of the program.
Information: Linda Cernik, program coordinator, at 413-743-8208 or lcernik@nbswmd.com.