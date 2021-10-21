Nathaniel Erb-Satullo, Lanesborough native and a former student at Berkshire Country Day School in Stockbridge, now a lecturer in forensic archeology at Cranfield University in Bedfordshire, U.K., has published an article in "Nature," a scientific journal, and was interviewed about the article in The Times of London.
Erb-Satullo's specialty is prehistoric metal-working technologies in the Near East and his recent research focuses on the centuries-long abandonment of gold as a prestige metal in the second millennium BCE, in the very region where the mythic Jason went in search of the Golden Fleece.
After BCD, Erb-Satullo attended Concord Academy, Swarthmore College, Oxford University (master of science), and Harvard University (doctorate), and taught at the latter two.
His parents, Chris Erb and Steve Satullo, former proprietors of Either/Or Bookstore, live in Lanesborough.