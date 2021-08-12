The Lanesborough Public Library and Mount Greylock State Reservation Visitor Center will present professional juggler and entertainer Henry the Juggler at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, at the Mount Greylock Visitor Center, 30 Rockwell Road.
Henry the Juggler has been performing for over 35 years, studied physical comedy at California's Dell'Arte School and is an active member of the International Jugglers' Association. In his performance, he will juggle any number of balls, clubs, rings, etc., and balance strange items on the tip of his nose.
This outdoor event is free and open to all ages with no registration required. Visit lanesboroughlibrary.weebly.com or call 413-442-0222 for further information.