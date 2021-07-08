The Lanesborough Public Library is hosting Storytime Outside! at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, July 13 and 27, and Aug. 10, on the grounds of the Water Department, 20 Bridge St., down the hill from the library.

The free program, led by Librarian Chris Erb and folk singer/music instructor Alice Spatz, will include a story and music/movement.

No registration is required. Bring a blanket or chairs. This event will be cancelled or rescheduled in the event of rain.

Visit lanesboroughlibrary.weebly.com or call 413-442-0222 for more information.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.