The Lanesborough Public Library is hosting Storytime Outside! at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays, July 13 and 27, and Aug. 10, on the grounds of the Water Department, 20 Bridge St., down the hill from the library.
The free program, led by Librarian Chris Erb and folk singer/music instructor Alice Spatz, will include a story and music/movement.
No registration is required. Bring a blanket or chairs. This event will be cancelled or rescheduled in the event of rain.
Visit lanesboroughlibrary.weebly.com or call 413-442-0222 for more information.