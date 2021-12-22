Join the Department of Conservation and Recreation State Park staff for two guided First Day Hikes starting at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, at Mount Greylock State Reservation.
This program is free, open to the public and recommended for ages 7 and older. Hike a moderate 2 miles on the Bradley Farm Trail exploring remnants of an old orchard and former farmlands now reclaimed by forest succession. Afterwards, enjoy hot chocolate by the fireplace.
If conditions permit, bring snowshoes and hiking poles. Dogs are welcome on a 10 foot maximum leash.
Both hikes meet at the Mount Greylock State Reservation Visitor Center, 30 Rockwell Road. Space is limited to 25 people per hike.
Preregistration is recommended by Dec. 30; visit tinyurl.com/ybckvcch.
For more information, or in case of inclement weather, call the Visitor Center at 413-499-4262.