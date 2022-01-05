Mount Greylock State Reservation is offering a series of free Mountain Mindfulness programs in January. Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult.
From 1 to 2:30 p.m. Fridays, Jan. 7 and 21, Micah Mortali, author of “Rewilding” and founder of the Kripalu School of Mindful Outdoor Leadership, will lead winter walks incorporating elements of forest bathing, tree identification, tracking, and meditation skills, culminating in a fire ceremony. Meet at the Visitor Center, 30 Rockwell Road.
Bring your camera or cellphone for the "Greylock Photography Group Meet-Up: White Birches in Winter" from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8. Meet at the Gould Trailhead parking lot on West Mountain Road in Adams.
Guides from Canyon Ranch Wellness Resort will lead Forest Bathing/Shinrin Yoku for ages 8 and up from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 12. Meet at the Visitor Center. Guides will lead a slow, intentional walk into the woods to destress and get reconnected with nature.
DCR Management Forester Kevin Podkowka will lead a Winter Tree Identification Hike for ages 8 and up from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 14, along the Bradley Farm Trail. Meet at the Visitor Center. Inclement weather cancels.
Family-friendly winter activities, including snow tubing, a snowshoe demonstration and a guided mindfulness walk along the Bradley Farm Trail, will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22. Meet at the Visitor Center. Rain or inclement weather cancels.
Kathy Gwozdz of Berkshire Geobash will present Geocaching 101 for all ages from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26. Meet at the Visitor Center. Rain or inclement weather cancels.
In collaboration with Canyon Ranch, Jeanne Schnackenberg will lead session of Qi Gong/Tai Chi for ages 12 and up from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, at the Visitor Center. This program may be offered outdoors in fair weather, otherwise it will be held indoors.
Jim Pelletier of the Mass. Appalachian Trail Management Committee will lead a three hour wildlife tracking exploration for ages 8 and up from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 29. Meet at the Visitor Center. Participation is limited. Preregistration is required at tinyurl.com/3fhm6cn4.
More details are available at facebook.com/DCRMountGreylock. For more information and/or weather updates, call 413-499-4262.