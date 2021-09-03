Residents of the Northern Berkshire Solid Waste Management District will have the opportunity to dispose of furniture, mattresses, appliances, electronics, etc. during an electronics and bulky waste collection from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 18, at the Lanesborough Highway Department yard at 10 Maple Court.
The collection is sponsored by the Lanesborough Board of Selectmen and is organized by NBSWMD. “Bulky Waste” is a term used to describe large household items that cannot be disposed of in regular household trash.
For more information, including disposal fees, visit nbswmd.com or contact Linda Cernik, program coordinator, at 413-743-8208 or lcernik@nbswmd.com.