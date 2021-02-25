Nomination papers for the June 15 annual town election will be available on Monday, March 8, by calling Town Clerk Ruth Knysh at 413-442-1351 or by emailing town.clerk@lanesborough-ma.gov.

Offices on the election ballot include the following: Board of Selectmen, one three-year term; Finance Committee, two three-year terms; library trustee, one three-year term; moderator, one three-year term; and Planning Board, one five-year term.

The last day to obtain nomination papers is Thursday, April 22. Interested parties should refer to the candidate packet at lanesborough-ma.gov/town-clerk and contact the town clerk with any questions.

