Lanesborough: Bigfoot is topic of library program

The Friends of the Lanesborough Public Library announce "What is Bigfoot?" a presentation by Ronny LeBlanc from the television series "Expedition Bigfoot" and "Paranormal Caught on Camera," at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, June 29, in the Town Hall community room, 83 North Main St.
LeBlanc is a globally recognized figure in the world of paranormal, Bigfoot and UFOs and the first person to cast a Bigfoot print in Massachusetts from a trackway discovered in Leominster State Forest in 2010.
He is an independent researcher and author of the best-selling book, “Monsterland: Encounters With UFOs, Bigfoot and Orange Orbs,” and will be selling and personalizing books after his presentation.
The event is free, but seating is limited and tickets will be required to attend. Visit lanesboroughlibrary.weebly.com for further information and the reservation link. Direct questions to the library at 413-442-0222.