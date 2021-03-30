Kindergarten registration is open at Lanesborough Elementary School for Lanesborough residents. Deadline is April 9. Children must be 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible.
Parents should call the school office and speak with Mrs. Vadnais to receive registration forms.
The following documents are required for registration: Proof of residency (lease agreement, purchase and sale, proof of mortgage, etc.) and a utility bill or work order dated within the past 60 days, and copies the child's birth certificate, most recent physical with vision test and immunization records to date. Additional proof of residency may be required.
For more information, call 413-443-0027 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.