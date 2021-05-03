Lanesborough Elementary School will be conducting screenings of preschool-age children between 8:45 and 11:25 a.m. and noon and 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 10 and 11.

The free screenings are open to all Lanesborough children between the ages of 2 years, 9 months, and 4 years old.

The purpose of the screening is to give parents information about their child's development. The screenings will be conducted by certified teachers and a speech and language pathologist.

To schedule an appointment, call Ashley Vadnais at 413-443-0027, ext. 100. For questions, call Suzy Gigliotti at 413-458-9582, ext. 2050.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.