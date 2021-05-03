Lanesborough Elementary School will be conducting screenings of preschool-age children between 8:45 and 11:25 a.m. and noon and 2 p.m. Monday and Tuesday, May 10 and 11.
The free screenings are open to all Lanesborough children between the ages of 2 years, 9 months, and 4 years old.
The purpose of the screening is to give parents information about their child's development. The screenings will be conducted by certified teachers and a speech and language pathologist.
To schedule an appointment, call Ashley Vadnais at 413-443-0027, ext. 100. For questions, call Suzy Gigliotti at 413-458-9582, ext. 2050.