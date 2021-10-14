Lanesborough Public Library and Mount Greylock State Reservation will present “Not Too Scary Stories” with storyteller and musician John Porcino at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Mount Greylock Visitor Center, 30 Rockwell Road.
Porcino will spin a handful of his seasonal tales and songs for families. The “Not Too Scary Stories” will be followed by a short set of scarier tales for older children and parents.
This is an outdoor event that will be moved indoors in the event of inclement weather. Masks will be required for the indoor event.
Reservations for this free program are required at tinyurl.com/dke6fwm. For more information, call the library at 413-442-0222, or the Visitor Center at 413-499-4262.