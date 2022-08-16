A book signing and launch for "Lapsed Quaker Ware" by artist James Turrell and Irish ceramicist Nicholas Mosse will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, in the Brick Dwelling at Hancock Shaker Village, 1843 West Housatonic St.
Turrell and Mosse will offer brief remarks at 3:30 p.m. and the Cherrywood Trio will perform old-time mountain music from 4 to 5 p.m.
Books will be available for sale in the Shaker Mercantile upon arrival for the book signing. Entry into the book signing does not include full admission to the Village. Masks are required.
"Lapsed Quaker Ware," the exhibit, is on view at Hancock Shaker Village and Mass MoCA in North Adams through Oct. 31. Information: hancockshakervillage.org.