Berkshire County: Author leading writing workshops

Author Lara Tupper will present a Fall Writing Workshop Series from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 12 to Oct. 10, via Zoom. Submissions will be considered through Aug. 15.
This workshop is for writers with fiction or nonfiction work in progress. Participants will share their prose with the group and Tupper will offer craft guidance. Class size will be limited.
Tupper is the author of three books and has been a teacher of writing for over 20 years at universities and retreat centers. She is the founder of Swift Ink Stories.
For more details, send a message via Tupper's website, laratupper.com/contact.