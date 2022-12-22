Becket: Author Lara Tupper to present writing workshops

Lara Tupper, author and founder of Swift Ink Stories, will present a winter writing workshop series from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23 through Feb. 20, via Zoom.
This workshop is for writers with work in progress, either fiction or nonfiction, who'd like to join a friendly writing community, commit to weekly sessions and receive feedback.
Participants will share their prose with the group and Tupper will offer craft guidance. Class size will be limited.
For details and registration, send a message via Tupper's website, laratupper.com/contact, by Jan. 16.