<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Becket: Author Lara Tupper to present writing workshops

Lara Tupper, author and founder of Swift Ink Stories, will present a winter writing workshop series from 6 to 8 p.m. Mondays, Jan. 23 through Feb. 20, via Zoom.

This workshop is for writers with work in progress, either fiction or nonfiction, who'd like to join a friendly writing community, commit to weekly sessions and receive feedback.

Participants will share their prose with the group and Tupper will offer craft guidance. Class size will be limited.

For details and registration, send a message via Tupper's website, laratupper.com/contact, by Jan. 16.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all