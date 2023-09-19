<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Spencertown, N.Y.: Laura Anglade Quartet performing vintage jazz

Spencertown Academy will present a vintage jazz concert by the Laura Anglade Quartet at 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22, at the Academy’s newly christened Blanche Grubin Auditorium.

Anglade will perform with New York City jazz pianist and accordionist Ben Rosenblum’s trio. The program includes vintage jazz from Broadway, the Great American Songbook, and Tin Pan Alley, along with classic French Chanson.

General admission tickets cost $30, $25 for Academy members, and are available via spencertownacademy.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

