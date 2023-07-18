<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Great Barrington: Center for Peace showing Didyk exhibit

A new exhibition by local writer, artist and teacher Laura Didyk opened July 15 at the Center for Peace through Culture, 137 Front St., Housatonic. The exhibition features more than 20 pieces of original works on paper, which will be on display until Aug. 26.

Didyk’s exhibition, "Erasures," showcases her style of "found poetry" using pages from Marcel Proust's "Swann’s Way," Marguerite Duras' "The Lover," Vincent Van Gogh’s "Letters to Theo," and the New Yorker magazine.

Through a process of mark-making, subtracting and highlighting existing text, she creates colorful, visual narratives that offer new meanings and interpretations.

More information about the exhibit can be found at cpccommunity.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

