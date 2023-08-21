Stockbridge: Laurel Hill Day speaker named

The Laurel Hill Association will hold its 170th annual Laurel Hill Day at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at Laurel Hill park behind the Town Offices.
The keynote address will be delivered by noted forester Starling "Star" Childs, a founding board member and officer of the nonprofit Great Mountain Forest Corporation and a member of the New England Forestry Foundation advisory board.
Childs has worked with state and local governments and private clients to assess and administer their lands for ecologically sensitive development, forestry and wildlife management, recreation, natural resource extraction, bio-energy, and land conservation strategies.