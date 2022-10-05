The Fall Foliage Festival Leaf Hunt committee has announced that eight of the 15 hidden leaves have been returned. A second set clues has been released for the remaining leaves.
This year's theme is "Home for the Holidays." The following clues relate to Labor Day.
"Where We Labored": 4. Adams P-SM.
"I've Been Workin' on the Railroad": 6. North Adams NT-HT; 7. Williamstown D-CB; 8. Cheshire RRST; 9. Florida ES-HTS.
"More Mills": 13. Adams DA-WRG, 14. Adams BW-CP.
All orange or yellow leaves should be returned to the City Hall Tourism Office by Oct. 11. All winners and solutions will be announced later this month.