Stockbridge: League of Women Voters hosting candidates forum

The League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County announces a forum for annual town election candidates at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 13, in the Town Hall gymnasium.
The forum will be moderated by Jennifer Howlett of the Williamstown LWV. Select Board candidates include Roxanne McCaffrey and incumbent Patrick White. Parks and Recreation candidates are Joanne Lenski and Michael Nathan.
A meet and greet and refreshments will follow.
Uncontested candidates have been invited but will not be asked questions during the forum. They are Brandi Page for Board of Assessors; Wayne Slosek, incumbent, Planning Board; John Loiodice, incumbent, Water and Sewer commissioner; and Elias Lefferman for Board of Health.
Email questions for the candidates to BerkshireLWV@gmail.com.
The annual town meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 15, at the town offices. Annual town election polls will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Senior Center.