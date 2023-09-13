<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Stockbridge: Community conversation on Black voting rights

The League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County announces a community conversation titled "Martin Luther King and the Struggle for Black Voting Rights (1965)" at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Stockbridge Library, 46 Main St., and via Zoom. This hybrid event will not be recorded. 

Lee High School students and community members will participate in a conversation led by Joshua David Hall, chair of the History Department at Lee High School. The session will examine the critical events that in 1965 challenged MLK Jr. to defy a federal order and cross the Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.

Registration is required for all, whether participating or observing. Email BerkshireLWV@gmail.com to receive the study materials and Zoom link. Both participants and observers may want to review the study materials prior to the session.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

