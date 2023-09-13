Stockbridge: Community conversation on Black voting rights

The League of Women Voters of Central Berkshire County announces a community conversation titled "Martin Luther King and the Struggle for Black Voting Rights (1965)" at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at the Stockbridge Library, 46 Main St., and via Zoom. This hybrid event will not be recorded.
Lee High School students and community members will participate in a conversation led by Joshua David Hall, chair of the History Department at Lee High School. The session will examine the critical events that in 1965 challenged MLK Jr. to defy a federal order and cross the Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama.
Registration is required for all, whether participating or observing. Email BerkshireLWV@gmail.com to receive the study materials and Zoom link. Both participants and observers may want to review the study materials prior to the session.