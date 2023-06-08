<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pittsfield: Learn to Cope offers addiction support

Learn to Cope, a peer-led support network for families dealing with addiction and recovery, holds in-person meetings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month in the Hillcrest Hospital Heal Room, 165 Tor Court. 

A Zoom option is available for those unable to attend in person. 

Members can share their experiences, ask questions, learn about addiction, and listen to guest speakers. Overdose education and Narcan training are also available at every meeting.

Information: Learn2Cope.org or 413-203-1264. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all