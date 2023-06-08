Pittsfield: Learn to Cope offers addiction support

Learn to Cope, a peer-led support network for families dealing with addiction and recovery, holds in-person meetings from 7 to 8:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesday of every month in the Hillcrest Hospital Heal Room, 165 Tor Court.
A Zoom option is available for those unable to attend in person.
Members can share their experiences, ask questions, learn about addiction, and listen to guest speakers. Overdose education and Narcan training are also available at every meeting.
Information: Learn2Cope.org or 413-203-1264.