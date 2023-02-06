<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
New Lebanon, N.Y.: Fundraiser planned for LVPA Firehouse

A community fundraiser for the Lebanon Valley Protective Association will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at M & M's Tap & Tavern, 501 U.S. Route 20.

The fundraiser includes a silent auction featuring services and products donated by local businesses, live entertainment and karaoke, and door prizes.

The LVPA must raise $250,000 to receive a matching donation of $250,000 from an anonymous donor to help build a new centrally-located firehouse to improve response times from one end of town to the other.

This modern-day "barn raising" is sponsored by Brown & McArdle Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway and M & M’s Tap and Tavern.

For more information including a list of silent auction items, visit the Lebanon Valley Protective Association's Facebook page. Monetary donations can be made payable to LVPA.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

