New Lebanon, N.Y.: Fundraiser planned for LVPA Firehouse

A community fundraiser for the Lebanon Valley Protective Association will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, at M & M's Tap & Tavern, 501 U.S. Route 20.
The fundraiser includes a silent auction featuring services and products donated by local businesses, live entertainment and karaoke, and door prizes.
The LVPA must raise $250,000 to receive a matching donation of $250,000 from an anonymous donor to help build a new centrally-located firehouse to improve response times from one end of town to the other.
This modern-day "barn raising" is sponsored by Brown & McArdle Real Estate, Berkshire Hathaway and M & M’s Tap and Tavern.
For more information including a list of silent auction items, visit the Lebanon Valley Protective Association's Facebook page. Monetary donations can be made payable to LVPA.