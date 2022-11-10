<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
New Lebanon, N.Y.: Historical Society sets annual meeting, memory circle

The Lebanon Valley Historical Society’s board of directors invites all current and former New Lebanon residents to a potluck and “memory circle” at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 14, in the community hall of Immaculate Conception Church, Route 20.

This will be an opportunity to share memories and tell stories about the town beyond the contributions of the Shakers and Tildens. Sites residents may remember include the Cashman Hotel, The Homestead, Joseph Hooper Free Library, the ski lodge, Ruby Inn, and Showboat, among others.

The event also includes the LVHS's annual meeting to elect officers and appoint new board members.

Bring a dish to share. Refreshments will be provided. 

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

