New Lebanon, N.Y.: Memorial Day lecture planned

The Lebanon Valley Historical Society will present a Memorial Day program by retired Capt. Richard Pusateri, Navy Chaplain Corps, at 2 p.m. Monday, May 29, at the Town Hall, Route 22N.
The program will shine light on a very old (1775) tradition in the U.S. military and an important part of all branches today, and one which is largely unknown to people who have not served.
The LVHS will also screen the documentary film, “The Four Chaplains,” detailing the heroism of four military men of God during World War II. Refreshments will be served.