New Lebanon, N.Y.: Seniors group plans bus trips

Adults age 55 and older who live in New Lebanon are invited to sign up for bus trips organized by the Lebanon Valley Seniors.

A Niagara Falls trip is planned for June 19-20 and includes a stay at Seneca Casino, a Maid of the Mist boat ride and casino and food credits. Cost is $160 double occupancy. 

A trip to the Silver Birches resort in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, is planned sometime in September and includes a fall train ride, entertainment and lunch.

The Lebanon Valley Seniors' regular activities, including luncheons, covered dish lunches and carpool road trips, are open to members only. Dues are $10 per year. Information: Mary Defreest at 518-733-0009.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

