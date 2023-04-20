New Lebanon, N.Y.: Seniors group plans bus trips

Adults age 55 and older who live in New Lebanon are invited to sign up for bus trips organized by the Lebanon Valley Seniors.
A Niagara Falls trip is planned for June 19-20 and includes a stay at Seneca Casino, a Maid of the Mist boat ride and casino and food credits. Cost is $160 double occupancy.
A trip to the Silver Birches resort in Honesdale, Pennsylvania, is planned sometime in September and includes a fall train ride, entertainment and lunch.
The Lebanon Valley Seniors' regular activities, including luncheons, covered dish lunches and carpool road trips, are open to members only. Dues are $10 per year. Information: Mary Defreest at 518-733-0009.