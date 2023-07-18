<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
New Lebanon, N.Y.: Seniors plan lunch, fall excursion

The Lebanon Valley Seniors have planned a cold covered dish luncheon with cake and ice cream to celebrate birthdays at 1 p.m. Friday, July 21, at the New Lebanon Firehouse.

Members planning to attend should RSVP by emailing lebanonseniorcitizens@gmail.com; include the name of the dish you will bring.

The Seniors have planned a trip to the Silver Birches Resort in Pennsylvania for a fall train ride and lunch on Sept. 26. The cost is $49 per person. Members must sign up and pay by Sept. 15. To register, email lebanonseniorcitizens@gmail.com.

New members are welcome to join for $10 per year.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

