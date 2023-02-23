New Lebanon, N.Y.: Seniors resume meeting schedule

The Lebanon Valley Senior Citizens will return to its schedule of two monthly meetings beginning in March. Meetings are held at 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Lebanon Valley Protective Association, 523 US-20.
Guest speaker on March 3 is Linda Shear from the Columbia County Office for the Aging. The March 3 meeting is also the last chance to sign up for the March 17 St. Patrick's Day luncheon or call 518-766-5514 for reservations.
Winners of the club's inaugural chili cookoff are David McGinness, first place; Irene Marcello, second; and Mary Young, third.
The club is also planning its 2023 adventures. For more information, attend a meeting or call Mary Defreest at 518-733-0009.