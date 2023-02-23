<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New Lebanon, N.Y.: Seniors resume meeting schedule

The Lebanon Valley Senior Citizens will return to its schedule of two monthly meetings beginning in March. Meetings are held at 1 p.m. on the first and third Fridays at the Lebanon Valley Protective Association, 523 US-20.

Guest speaker on March 3 is Linda Shear from the Columbia County Office for the Aging. The March 3 meeting is also the last chance to sign up for the March 17 St. Patrick's Day luncheon or call 518-766-5514 for reservations.

Winners of the club's inaugural chili cookoff are David McGinness, first place; Irene Marcello, second; and Mary Young, third.

The club is also planning its 2023 adventures. For more information, attend a meeting or call Mary Defreest at 518-733-0009.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all