The Lee Library Association invites the community to visit the annual quilt show in the library's J. Peter Scolforo Gallery, 100 Main St., during the month of November. A reception will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17.
Quilts in various styles and techniques are represented in the show. The exhibit is open during regular business hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays.
The quilt show is sponsored by the Lee Library and Pumpkin Patch Quilts. Information: leelibraryma.org.